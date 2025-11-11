How to watch today's Czechia vs USA U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

USA U17 will aim to finish atop Group I of the U17 World Cup when they face off against Czechia U17 at Aspire Zone (pitch 4) on Tuesday.

The Americans bounced back from 1-0 in a few minutes to beat Tajikistan 2-1 in order to maintain their perfect record, while Czechia will hope for a positive result following a loss to Burkina Faso by the same margin.

How to watch Czechia U17 vs USA U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the U17 World Cup match between Czechia and USA will be available to watch and stream online live through FS2, Fubo, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo and Amazon Prime Video.

Czechia U17 vs USA U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup match between Czechia and USA will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 4) in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:45 am PT / 9:45 am ET on Tuesday, November 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Czechia U17 team news

Ostrava forward Vit Skrkon, who scored in the Burkina Faso loss, is expected to lead the line of attack once again.

At the back, goalkeeper Adam Paar is expected to be shielded by Milan Hendericks and Sebastian Pech.

USA U17 team news

Returning for his second U17 World Cup, Nimfasha Berchimas has made quite the impact at the tournament. He will be joined up front by Mathis Albert and Chase Adams.

With Aidan Stokes in between the sticks, Pedro Guimaraes, Ramiz Hamouda, Christopher Cupps and Gio Villa would continue to form the back four.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CZE Last match USA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win USA U17 3 - 0 Czechia U17 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

