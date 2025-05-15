+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
League One
The Valley, Charlton
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers League One playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a goalless stalemate in the opening leg, Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers will face off in the second leg of the League One play-offs semi-finals at The Valley on Thursday.

The winner will face Leyton Orient in the final of the play-offs at the Wembley Stadium on May 25, for a promotion to the Championship.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One play-offs semi-final match between Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers kick-off time

League One - Playoff
The Valley, Charlton

The League One play-offs semi-final match between Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers will be played at The Valley in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, May 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Charlton Athletic team news

Forward Miles Leaburn remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Gassan Ahadme will need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Meanwhile, Chuks Aneke is back from a three-game ban, but Matt Godden should continue to lead the line with support from Tannai Watson and Tyreece Campbell from the wide areas.

Wycombe Wanderers team news

Sam Vokes, Josh Scowen, Shamal George, Daniel Harvie and Beryly Lubala are ruled out through injuries.

Forward Richard Kone could consider himself lucky to get away with a yellow card for a stud-showing challenge on Kayne Ramsay last weekend.

Form

CHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

WYC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHA

Last 5 matches

WYC

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

9

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

