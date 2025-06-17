+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
CONCACAF Gold Cup
BC Place
Stream live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Canada vs Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Gold CupCanadaHondurasCanada vs Honduras

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The fixture between Canada and Honduras at BC Place on Tuesday will conclude matchday one of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Canada is coming off a goalless draw against Ivory Coast, a match the Canucks ultimately lost in a shootout. Honduras, on the other hand, secured a 2-0 victory over Antigua & Barbuda in their World Cup qualification run last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Canada vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada and Honduras will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, UniMás, TUDN, ViX and FS1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Canada vs Honduras kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Grp. B
BC Place

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada and Honduras will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Tuesday, June 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Canada team news

Captain Alphonso Davies will not be participating in the upcoming tournament due to a cruciate ligament tear. Sam Adekugbe is sidelined after tearing his Achilles tendon in their recent match against the Ivory Coast.

On Tuesday, Cyle Larin can exclusive reserve the fifth place for all-time caps on the men's national team for himself, Jonathan Osorio will not be far from becoming the second-most capped player for the Canucks.

Honduras team news

Rigoberto Rivas was a late omission from the Gold Cup squad due to injury, and Denil Maldonado was also ruled out with a knock. As a result, La H boss, Reinaldo Rueda, selected Dixon Ramirez and Luis Santamaria as their replacements.

Ramirez is the only uncapped player in the squad, while Deybi Flores is two appearances away from 50 caps with the national team.

Romell Quioto is highly likely to lead the line of attack.

Form

CAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

HON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CAN

Last 5 matches

HON

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

