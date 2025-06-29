How to watch today's Canada vs Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada and Guatemala, as well as kick-off time and team news

Canada will face off against Guatemala in Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final encounter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Les Rogues secured the top spot in Group B courtesy a 2-0 win over El Salvador on the final matchday in the group stage, while Guatemala qualified for the knockouts thanks to a close 3-2 victory against Guadeloupe that helped Los Chapines finished second in Group C.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Canada vs Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match between Canada and Guatemala will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Univision, TUDN, ViX and FS1.

Canada vs Guatemala kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Final Stage U.S. Bank Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match between Canada and Guatemala will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Sunday, June 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Canada team news

Jonathan Osorio and Ali Ahmed will miss out due to injuries, but Stephen Eustaquio might be available after Porto's elimination from the FIFA Club World Cup.

Cyle Larin is in line to surpass third-placed Osorio in all-time caps on Sunday, with Kamal Miller set to reach 50 appearances with the national team.

Jonathan David will continue in attack, while Tajon Buchanan features in midfield once again.

Guatemala team news

Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen is set for his 50th cap with the Guatemalan national team, and should keep his place in the XI alongside Aaron Herrera, Jose Carlos Pinto, Nicolas Samayoa and Rudy Munoz.

Rubio Rubin and Olger Escobar will continue to feature in attack, with Oscar Santis completing the front three.

