The American Express Community Stadium
How to watch today's Brighton vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United are chasing a Champions League spot as they take on Brighton in Sunday's Premier League game at the Amex.

A win for the Magpies can take them five points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea at least for a couple of hours, while Brighton aim to boost their top-eight chances before pushing for a possible Europa League berth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brighton and Newcastle United will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brighton vs Newcastle United kick-off time

The Premier League match between Brighton and Newcastle United will be played at the American Express (Amex) Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, May 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton vs Newcastle Probable lineups

Brighton team news

Defender and Igor Julio and attacker Kaoru Mitoma are expected to be fit to feature from the onset, but Joao Pedro will serve the second game of this three-match ban, while Adam Webster is a doubt due to a thigh problem.

Among the injury absentees, Ferdi Kadioglu, Georginio Rutter and James Milner are set to miss out.

Newcastle United team news

Midfielder Joelinton remains ruled out with a knee injury. Captain Jamaal Lascelles is sidelined with a knee issue of his own.

At the back, Lewis Hall and Matt Targett are nursing ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Form

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BHA

Last 5 matches

NEW

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

