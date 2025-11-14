How to watch today's Brazil vs Paraguay U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Friday, Brazil U17 will take on Paraguay U17 in a U17 World Cup round of 32 encounter at Aspire Zone - pitch 9.

Brazil qualified for the knockouts as toppers of Group H with seven points, while Paraguay made it through as one of the top-eight third-placed teams after managing to accumulate four points in the group stage.

How to watch Brazil U17 vs Paraguay U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the U17 World Cup round of 32 match between Brazil and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brazil U17 vs Paraguay U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup round of 32 match between Brazil and Paraguay will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 9) in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 7:45 am PT / 10:45 am ET on Friday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil U17 team news

Having scored the equaliser against Zambia in Brazil's only draw during the group stage, Dell is Brazil's top scorer at the tournament with three goals.

The line-up will mostly remain the same with Ze Lucas in the hole and Joao Lucio in goal.

Paraguay U17 team news

Paraguay were involved in a goalless draw against Ireland in their last group game, while Thiago Aranda, Pedro Villalba and Alan Ledesma have been among the recent scorers for the side.

Mauricio De Carvalho is expected to continue in a lone centre-forward role in possibly a 4-5-1 setup.

