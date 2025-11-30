How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors will face off in a Liga Profesional Torneo Clausura quarter-final encounter at Estadio Alberto J Armando on Sunday.

While Xeneize blanked Talleres 2-0 in the round of 16, Argentinos Juniors made it past Velez Sarsfield after a similar margin victory last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional Torneo Clausura play-offs quarter-final match between Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors will be available to watch and stream online live throughFanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors kick-off time

The Liga Profesional Torneo Clausura play-offs quarter-final match between Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors will be played at Estadio Alberto J Armando in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Boca Juniors team news

While Frank Fabra remains out of favour to an extent, Camilo Rey Domenech is also unlikely to play a role here.

On the injury front, midfielder Alan Velasco is ruled out with a knee problem.

Argentinos Juniors team news

Diego Rodriguez and Matias Gimenez are set to miss the rest of the season due to cruciate ligament injuries.

Among those who missed the Velez win, Mateo Antoni, Joaquin Gho, Juan Cardozo and goalkeeper Sergio Romero may miss out again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links