+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logo
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
team-logo
Watch with English commentaryVer con comentarios en Español
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Clasico start time

LaLigaBarcelonaReal MadridBarcelona vs Real Madrid

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday will have a direct impact on La Liga title race.

Although both sides have confirmed their Champions League spots, with four rounds to go, Carlo Ancelotti's men will be desperate to close the four-point gap towards the summit to have a better shot at landing their 37th league title.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
ESPN+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
ESPNWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET on Sunday, May 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRMA
25
W. Szczesny
5
I. Martinez
2
P. Cubarsi
24
E. Garcia
35
G. Martin
20
D. Olmo
11
Raphinha
8
Pedri
21
F. de Jong
19
L. Yamal
7
F. Torres
1
T. Courtois
20
F. Garcia
14
A. Tchouameni
35
R. Asencio
17
L. Vazquez
5
J. Bellingham
7
Vinicius Junior
8
F. Valverde
15
A. Guler
19
D. Ceballos
9
K. Mbappe

4-2-3-1

RMAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona team news

Alejandro Balde and Robert Lewandowski could earn recalls after recovering from their own hamstring issues, while Inigo Martinez is expected to be passed fit after facing muscular problems last time out.

While there are chances that Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be handed a start ahead of Wojciech Szczesny in between the sticks, Pablo Torre, Marc Casado, Jules Kounde and Marc Bernal are ruled out through injuries.

Real Madrid team news

Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga remain sidelined by injuries.

Rodrygo is back from an illness, but Ancelotti is likely to let Arda Guler continue in the XI alongside Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line.

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

RMA

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

14

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta