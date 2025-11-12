How to watch today's Barcelona Feminin vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona Feminin will look to defend their perfect record in the Women's Champions League this season when they face Oud-Heverlee Leuven at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Wednesday.
El Femeni picked up big wins against Bayern Munich (7-1) and Roma (4-0) in Europe, while the Belgian outfit drew 2-2 with Paris FC before edging Twente 2-1 on their opening two matchdays.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Barcelona Feminin vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven online - TV channels & live streams
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|Fubo
|Watch here
|ESPN Deportes
|Watch here
|Amazon Prime Video
|Watch here
In the United States (US), the Women's Champions League match between Barcelona Feminin and Oud-Heverlee Leuven will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, ESPN Deportes and Amazon Prime Video.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Barcelona Feminin vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven kick-off time
The Women's Champions League match between Barcelona Feminin and Oud-Heverlee Leuven will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Wednesday, November 12, in the US.
Team news & squads
Barcelona Feminin team news
Esmee Brugts, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, and Alexia Putellas have all scored two Champions League goals this term.
With Cata Coll in goal, Aitana Bonmati remains the creative force in the middle, while Vicky Lopez is an emerging attacker.
Oud-Heverlee Leuven team news
One can expect the visitors to attempt absorbing the pressure at Barcelona, although players such as Sara Pusztai has shown scoring ability lately.
Kim Everaets is a key player in midfield, and Linde Veefkind will look to provide defensive stability along with her aerial presence.