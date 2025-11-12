+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Women's Champions League
team-logoBarcelona
Estadi Johan Cruyff
team-logoOud-Heverlee Leuven
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Barcelona Feminin vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Barcelona Feminin and Oud-Heverlee Leuven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona Feminin will look to defend their perfect record in the Women's Champions League this season when they face Oud-Heverlee Leuven at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Wednesday.

El Femeni picked up big wins against Bayern Munich (7-1) and Roma (4-0) in Europe, while the Belgian outfit drew 2-2 with Paris FC before edging Twente 2-1 on their opening two matchdays.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona Feminin vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Champions League match between Barcelona Feminin and Oud-Heverlee Leuven will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, ESPN Deportes and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona Feminin vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League
Estadi Johan Cruyff

The Women's Champions League match between Barcelona Feminin and Oud-Heverlee Leuven will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Wednesday, November 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven lineups

Barcelona

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

OUD
13
C. Coll
2
I. Paredes
22
O. Batlle
4
M. Leon
24
E. Brugts
14
A. Bonmati
11
A. Putellas
5
L. Aleixandri
9
C. Pina
19
V. Lopez
10
C. Hansen
29
L. Seynhaeve
3
K. Everaerts
4
V. Nagy
25
L. Veefkind
6
Z. Mertens
30
J. Biesmans
7
A. Bosteels
19
J. Kuijpers
8
S. Pusztai
10
A. Reynders
26
I. Dekker

4-3-3

OUD

BAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Romeu

OUD
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Van den Abbeel

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Barcelona Feminin team news

Esmee Brugts, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, and Alexia Putellas have all scored two Champions League goals this term.

With Cata Coll in goal, Aitana Bonmati remains the creative force in the middle, while Vicky Lopez is an emerging attacker.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven team news

One can expect the visitors to attempt absorbing the pressure at Barcelona, although players such as Sara Pusztai has shown scoring ability lately.

Kim Everaets is a key player in midfield, and Linde Veefkind will look to provide defensive stability along with her aerial presence.

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

OUD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

