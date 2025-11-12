How to watch today's Barcelona Feminin vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona Feminin will look to defend their perfect record in the Women's Champions League this season when they face Oud-Heverlee Leuven at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Wednesday.

El Femeni picked up big wins against Bayern Munich (7-1) and Roma (4-0) in Europe, while the Belgian outfit drew 2-2 with Paris FC before edging Twente 2-1 on their opening two matchdays.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona Feminin vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven kick-off time

The Women's Champions League match between Barcelona Feminin and Oud-Heverlee Leuven will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Wednesday, November 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Barcelona Feminin team news

Esmee Brugts, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, and Alexia Putellas have all scored two Champions League goals this term.

With Cata Coll in goal, Aitana Bonmati remains the creative force in the middle, while Vicky Lopez is an emerging attacker.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven team news

One can expect the visitors to attempt absorbing the pressure at Barcelona, although players such as Sara Pusztai has shown scoring ability lately.

Kim Everaets is a key player in midfield, and Linde Veefkind will look to provide defensive stability along with her aerial presence.

