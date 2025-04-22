How to watch today's Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Liga leaders Barcelona will aim to re-open up a seven-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid when they welcome Mallorca to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's men edged Celta Vigo 4-3 on the previous matchday; while hoping to join Barca and Los Blancos in the Champions League next season, Mallorca will be looking to return to winning ways after their goalless draw with Leganes over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Mallorca kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Tuesday, April 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Flick will be without Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen through injuries, apart from looking to make changes ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

With Ferran Torres in line to replace Lewandowski up front, the likes of Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Dani Olmo will be pushing for starts on Tuesday.

Mallorca team news

Manu Morlanes, Vedat Muriqi, Robert Navarro and Takuma Asano are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury issues, while Los Pirates boss Jagoba Arraste will be forced to make changes after Dani Rodriguez and Pablo Maffeo picked up their milestone bookings in the Leganes draw.

In attack, Antonio Sanchez could be handed a start ahead of Abdon Prats.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links