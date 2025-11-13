How to watch today's Armenia vs Hungary World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Armenia and Hungary will face off at Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan for their penultimate Group F World Cup 2026 qualification game on Thursday .

The hosts will be looking to make amends after losing back-to-back games in the group, including the reverse fixture last month, while Hungary last registered a 2-2 draw with group leaders Portugal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Armenia vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Armenia and Hungary will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Armenia vs Hungary kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. F Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Armenia and Hungary will be played at Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan, Armenia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Armenia team news

Armenia will be without Ugochukwu Iwu and Vahan Bichakhchyan due to injury issues, while Tigran Barseghyan will begin a three-match suspension following the red card he received in the last outing.

Furthermore, Lucas Zelarayan has decided to retire from international football at the age of 33 citing personal reasons.

Karen Muradyan could partner captain Eduard Spertsyan in the middle, filling the gap left by Iwu, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Grant-Leon Ranos likely to lead the line.

Hungary team news

Barnabas Varga is expected to compete with Daniel Lukacs and Zsombor Gruber for a place in attack from the first whistle.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai is in line to earn his 60th international cap, likely to feature alongside Andras Schafer and Callum Styles.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ARM Last 2 matches HUN 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Hungary 2 - 0 Armenia

Hungary 2 - 0 Armenia 0 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

