How to watch today's Aberdeen vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aberdeen will be looking to fortify a top-four finish in the Scottish Premiership standings table when they welcome champions Celtic to the Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday.

While the Celts have secured the Champions League play-off round spot, currently headed for the Conference League second qualifying round, the Dandies will hope to be able to upgrade to the Europa League second qualifying round.

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Aberdeen vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Championship Group Pittodrie Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Aberdeen team news

Gavin Molloy, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Vicente Besuijen and Ester Sokler are ruled out, with Sokler set to miss the remainder of the season.

After suffering a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Rangers last time out, the Dons' boss Jimmy Thelin could be looking to bring in the likes of Pape Habib Gueye and Kevin Nisbet back into the XI here.

Celtic team news

Like the hosts, while Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss the tie, Jota is sidelined for the rest of the term with a cruciate ligament injury.

Following his return in the 3-1 victory against Hibernian last weekend, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is set to keep his place in the lineup, shielded by Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

