When are the UEFA Nations League finals? Qualified teams, ticket prices, hosts & everything you need to know

Four teams will fight it out for the right to get their hands on the new trophy for the first time, with games set for this summer

The 2019 UEFA Nations League has almost reached a conclusion and the identities of the final four teams are now known.

The inugural edition of the revolutionary European tournament has already seen multiple promotions and relegations confirmed, with a few surprises emerging, but it doesn't end there.

Things are set to continue in 2019 as the top team in the continent is crowned, with a knock-out round to decide the competition winner.

Article continues below

With the groups at an end, Goal takes a look at who has qualified for the finals, when they will take place and everything you need to know.

Qualified teams

Four teams have confirmed their places in the Nations League finals.

England topped Group 4 ahead of Spain and Croatia to advance, while Portugal progressed after coming out on top of Group 3, which also contained Italy and Poland.

Switzerland are the surprise winners of Group 2, with a 5-2 victory over Belgium in their last group match sending them into the final four.

Netherlands completed the finalists after a dramatic late equaliser against Germany saw them leapfrog France in their group - a major revival after the Dutch missing out on the last two major tournaments.

UEFA Nations League finals: who plays who?

The draw for the Nations League finals took place on December 3 at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, Ireland.

There were no seedings for the draw and England were drawn against the Netherlands in one semi-final, while Portugal face Switzerland in the other semi-final.

When are the UEFA Nations League finals?

The Nations League finals are scheduled to take place in June 2019, seven months after the draw is made.

The semi-finals will be played on June 5 and June 6, with both the final and third-place play-off set to be contested on June 9.

Nations League Semi-finals

Date Match Kick-off time (UK) Venue June 5, 2019 Portugal vs Switzerland 7:45pm Porto June 6, 2019 Netherlands vs England 7:45pm Guimaraes

Nations League third-place play-off

Date Match Kick-off time (UK) Venue June 9, 2019 Portugal/Switzerland vs Netherlands/England 2pm Guimaraes

Nations League Final

Date Match Kick-off time (UK) Venue June 9, 2019 Portugal/Switzerland vs Netherlands/England 7:45pm Porto

*Kick-off times and venues to be confirmed.

UEFA Nations League finals host

Portugal is set to host the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals in 2019 and it was formally confirmed on December 3 - the day of the draw.

The home of the reigning European champions was up against Italy and Poland for the honour of staging the concluding games.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) established that Estadio do Dragao in Porto and Estadio D. Alfonso Henriques in Guimaraes would be the venues should they win the right to host.

Estadio do Dragao is the home of Porto and has a capacity of 50,000, while Estadio D. Alfonso Henriques - home of Vitoria - houses 30,000 spectators.

UEFA Nations League finals ticket prices & how to buy

UEFA has confirmed that tickets for the Nations League finals will go on sale to the general public from January 30 at 1pm GMT (8am ET).

Roughly 160,000 tickets will be available overall for the games, with around 75 per cent reserved for fans of the participating teams and the public.

Tickets can be applied for via UEFA's official website and ticket portal, which requires the creation of a UEFA account. Fans can apply for up to four tickets per person.

How much do UEFA Nations League finals tickets cost?

Ticket type Semi-finals Third-place play-off Final Category 1 €120 €120 €150 Category 2 €65 €65 €90 Category 3 €25 €25 €40 Accessibility €25 €25 €40

The application portal is open until 1pm GMT (8am ET) on February 12, with successful applicants to be informed by February 28 at the latest.

Ticket prices range from €25 to €120 for semi-finals and from €40 to €150 for the final.

You can see the breakdown of ticket prices in the table above.

UEFA Nations League finals prize money

The teams who qualify for the finals will already have pocketed €4.5 million (£4m/$5.1m) for reaching that stage.

That figure is arrived at by combining the €2.25m solidarity payment with the €2.25m group winners bonus and they will be further rewarded depending on their performance in the finals.

Final position Bonus Winner €6m Runner-up €4.5m Third €3.5m Fourth €2.5m

The overall winner of the tournament will pocket an extra €6m (£5.3m/$6.8m), meaning they would walk away with a total of €10.5m (£9.3m/$12m) from the Nations League.

In addition to their solidarity and group winners' payments, runners-up receive €4.5m (£4m/$5.1m), third place gets €3.5m (£3.1m/$4m) and fourth receives a €2.5m (£2.2m/$2.8m) payout.