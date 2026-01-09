When is the FA Cup 4th round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Sixty-four teams will be whittled down to just 32 this weekend as the 2025-26 FA Cup enters the third-round stage.

Premier League heavyweights such as Manchester United and Arsenal, as well as Championship clubs will all be in action, with the aim being to book their place in the fourth round.

So, when is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Here, GOAL brings you all the details, including how to watch it all, the ball numbers and more.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

Date: Monday January 12, 2026 Time: 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET) TV & stream: TNT Sports, YouTube, ESPN

The FA Cup fourth round draw is scheduled for Monday January 12, 2026.

It will be held ahead of the third-round tie between Liverpool and Barnsley, which is the final match of the round.

Proceedings are due to begin around 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET).

Where to watch the FA Cup draw live: Free stream & TV channels

Country/region TV channel/stream United States ESPN Select, fubo United Kingdom & Ireland TNT Sports International TNT Sports YouTube channel Australia Stan Sport Canada Sportsnet France beIN Sports 2 Germany DAZN Germany Italy DAZN Italia Mexico Max Mexico Nigergia SuperSport

The draw will be available to stream live on TNT Sports YouTube channel for free. It will form part of the pre-match coverage of Liverpool versus Barnsley, which is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ in the United Kingdom and ESPN in the United States.

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will present the ceremony, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and ex-Chelsea star Joe Cole conducting the draw.

Which teams are in the hat for the draw?

A total of 32 teams will be in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw. The ball numbers can be seen below:

FA Cup fourth-round draw ball numbers

Wolves or Shrewsbury Town Doncaster Rovers or Southampton Tottenham or Aston Villa Port Vale or Fleetwood Town Preston North End or Wigan Athletic Ipswich Town or Blackpool Wrexham or Nottingham Forest Charlton Athletic or Chelsea Manchester City or Exeter City West Ham United or Queens Park Rangers Sheffield Wednesday or Brentford Fulham or Middlesbrough Everton or Sunderland Liverpool or Barnsley Burnley or Millwall Norwich City or Walsall Portsmouth or Arsenal Derby County or Leeds United Swansea City or West Brom Salford City or Swindon Town Boreham Wood or Burton Albion Grimsby Town or Weston-Super-Mare Hull City or Blackburn Rovers Newcastle United or AFC Bournemouth MK Dons or Oxford United Cheltenham Town or Leicester City Cambridge United or Birmingham City Bristol City or Watford Stoke City or Coventry City Macclesfield or Crystal Palace Manchester United or Brighton Sheffield United or Mansfield Town

When will the FA Cup fourth round games be played?

The FA Cup fourth round will take place on the weekend of February 14 and 15, 2026, meaning games will occur on or around St Valentine's Day.