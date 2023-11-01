What is Ajax's worst Eredivisie season? Examining Dutch giants' historic low points

Ajax are one of the most successful clubs in Dutch football history, having won the Eredivisie a record 36 times. However, even the most successful clubs experience low points from time to time, and Ajax are no exception. Their disastrous start has resulted in the sacking of manager Maurice Steijn.
In this article, GOAL will examine Ajax's worst Eredivisie seasons in their history and how they fared in each of those seasons.
What is Ajax's worst Eredivisie season?
As of November 1, 2023, Ajax are bottom of the Eredivisie table, having won just one of their opening eight games. This is the club's worst start to a season in Eredivisie history.
|Ajax's Worst Eredivisie Seasons
|Finish
|Games played
|Total points
|1964-65
|13th
|30
|26
|1998-99
|6th
|34
|57
|1963-64
|5th
|30
|34
|1961-62
|5th
|34
|39
|1999-00
|5th
|34
|61
Next Match
Ajax's previous worst start to a season came in 1964-65 when they won four points from their first five games. However, their current start to the 2023-24 season is even worse, with just five points from eight games.
While the 2023-24 season could end up becoming Ajax's worst Eredivisie season in history, there have been other low points. For example, in the 1965-66 season, Ajax finished the Eredivisie in 13th place, their lowest finish in club history.
The 2023-24 season has been a disaster for Ajax so far, with the club bottom of the Eredivisie table. Ajax went eight games in all competitions without a win and that was their longest such run in 69 years.
However, Ajax is a club with a rich history and a strong winning culture, and they will be determined to bounce back from this setback.