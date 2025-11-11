How to watch today's Western Michigan vs Ohio NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Waldo Stadium will heat up this Tuesday when the Western Michigan Broncos welcome the Ohio Bobcats in a highly anticipated encounter. The Broncos have a 5-4 overall record but have a delicate 4-1 record in the conference. After going down to Miami OH (26-17), they returned to winning ways against Central Michigan (24-21) in their most recent encounter. They'll be fired up to pounce upon Ohio in their upcoming game and better their overall record.

The Bobcats, thanks to a 6-3 overall record and a 4-1 record in the conference, sit atop the MAC standings. They are in sublime form, having won their last three fixtures against Miami OH (24-20), Eastern Michigan (28-21), and Northern Illinois (48-21). When they take the pitch on Tuesday, they'll aim to derail the Broncos and extend their winning run.

Western Michigan vs Ohio: Date and kick-off time

The Western Michigan vs Ohio game will be played on November 11 at the Waldo Stadium.

Date November 11, 2025 Kick-off Time 08:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT Venue Waldo Stadium Location Kalamazoo, Michigan

How to watch Western Michigan vs Ohio on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Western Michigan vs Ohio Team News

Western Michigan Team News

The Broncos have a big list of questionables for this clash. They are tight ends Brennan Wooten and Nathan Sines, wide receiver Earnest McDaniel-Mitchell, cornerbacks Corey Webb and Jordon Thomas, quarterback Mark Konecny, running back Cole Cabana, and defensive end Noah Bishop. Offensive lineman Jeremy Schleicher is out with a knee injury, while defensive end August Johanningsmeier's injury is undisclosed (out for the game).

Ohio Team News

The Bobcats have numerous players questionable, including wide receivers Eian Pugh, Eamonn Dennis, Rashad Perry, Kaden Hurst, and Max Rodarte, linebacker Michael Molnar, cornerbacks Jaymar Mundy, Tony Mathis, and Ronald Jackson Jr, defensive lineman Kaci Seegars, defensive tackle RJ Keuchler, and quarterback Jacob Winters.