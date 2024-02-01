West Ham vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will be looking to close in on the Premier League top five when they take on Bournemouth at the London Stadium on Thursday.

The Hammers are on a four-match winless run that includes an FA Cup exit following a 1-0 loss to Bristol City and registered their third straight league draw in the 2-2 result against Sheffield United on January 21.

On the other hand, the Cherries are looking to snap from back-to-back Premier League losses against Tottenham and Liverpool but made it through to the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-0 victory over Swansea City.

West Ham vs Bournemouth kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET Venue: London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Thursday, February 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Peacock in the UK.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Defender Vladimir Coufal is suspended after getting himself in the referee's books twice in the game against Sheffield United, while Said Benrahama is serving a ban following his red card in the FA Cup loss to Bristol City.

Morocco's Nayef Aguerd wouldn't make it for this game following Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 exit, but Mohammed Kudus is likely to be available given Ghana's exit at the group stage.

Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips could be handed a full debut on account of Edson Alvarez's calf problem, while Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio are certain to miss out through their respective injuries.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Johnson, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Phillips, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Cornet; Bowen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Bournemouth team news

James Hill was forced off injured in the Swansea win, joining fellow full-back Max Aarons in the treatment room, while Adam Smith and Ryan Fredericks remain doubts.

This game is too soon for Dango Ouattara to return to club duty after Burkina Faso's AFCON exit on Tuesday, while Tyler Adams and Darren Randolph are ruled out on account of a thigh injury and illness respectively.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Kelly, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Scott, Sinisterra; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Fredericks, Smith Midfielders: Scott, Billing, Cook, Kilkenny, Faivre, Tavernier, Christie Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 12, 2023 AFC Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham United Premier League April 23, 2023 AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham United Premier League October 24, 2022 West Ham United 2-0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League September 5, 2020 West Ham United 3-5 AFC Bournemouth Club Friendly January 1, 2020 West Ham United 4-0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League

