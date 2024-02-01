This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

West Ham vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

London Stadium
How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will be looking to close in on the Premier League top five when they take on Bournemouth at the London Stadium on Thursday.

The Hammers are on a four-match winless run that includes an FA Cup exit following a 1-0 loss to Bristol City and registered their third straight league draw in the 2-2 result against Sheffield United on January 21.

On the other hand, the Cherries are looking to snap from back-to-back Premier League losses against Tottenham and Liverpool but made it through to the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-0 victory over Swansea City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Bournemouth kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 1, 2024
Kick-off time:2:30 pm ET
Venue:London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Thursday, February 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Peacock in the UK.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Defender Vladimir Coufal is suspended after getting himself in the referee's books twice in the game against Sheffield United, while Said Benrahama is serving a ban following his red card in the FA Cup loss to Bristol City.

Morocco's Nayef Aguerd wouldn't make it for this game following Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 exit, but Mohammed Kudus is likely to be available given Ghana's exit at the group stage.

Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips could be handed a full debut on account of Edson Alvarez's calf problem, while Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio are certain to miss out through their respective injuries.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Johnson, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Phillips, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Cornet; Bowen

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals
Forwards:Ings, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Bournemouth team news

James Hill was forced off injured in the Swansea win, joining fellow full-back Max Aarons in the treatment room, while Adam Smith and Ryan Fredericks remain doubts.

This game is too soon for Dango Ouattara to return to club duty after Burkina Faso's AFCON exit on Tuesday, while Tyler Adams and Darren Randolph are ruled out on account of a thigh injury and illness respectively.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Kelly, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Scott, Sinisterra; Solanke

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Radu, Travers, Neto
Defenders:Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Fredericks, Smith
Midfielders:Scott, Billing, Cook, Kilkenny, Faivre, Tavernier, Christie
Forwards:Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 12, 2023AFC Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham UnitedPremier League
April 23, 2023AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham UnitedPremier League
October 24, 2022West Ham United 2-0 AFC BournemouthPremier League
September 5, 2020West Ham United 3-5 AFC BournemouthClub Friendly
January 1, 2020West Ham United 4-0 AFC BournemouthPremier League

Useful links

