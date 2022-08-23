Welcome to Wrexham: Release date, trailer & how to watch Ryan Reynolds-Rob McElhenney documentary TV series

The Deadpool star and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor are documenting their experience in Wales

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take centre-stage in an all-access ‘fly on the wall’ docuseries about Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club they bought in 2020.

Reynolds and McElhenney, have set big ambitions since buying the club, claiming that even reaching the Premier League is not out of sight, and Welcome to Wrexham journeys through the first two seasons of their takeover.

So, where can you watch it and what will it feature? GOAL brings you all the details.

When is Welcome to Wrexham released?

Welcome to Wrexham was released on August 24, 2022 in the U.S. and August 25, 2022 in the UK.

FX

How to watch & stream Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham is available to watch and stream on Disney+ in the UK.

It is available to watch and stream on FX-on-Hulu in the United States.

Country Streaming service UK Disney+ U.S. FX-on-Hulu

Is there a Welcome to Wrexham trailer?

Reynolds and McElhenney dropped a number of teaser videos referencing Welcome to Wrexham, which give you an idea of what to expect in the series.

The first teaser trailer was released in May 2021 and can be watched below.

A follow-up trailer was released in December 2021, themed after It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a programme which McElhenney stars in.

A third trailer was dropped in July 2022, showing an even closer look at what you can expect. Set to the tune of 'Only Fools Rush In' by Elvis Presley, the trailer shows Reynolds and McElhenney as they interact with the fans and people of Wrexham. Check it out!

What is Welcome to Wrexham about?

Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary series which follows the events that have transpired since the purchase of Wrexham AFC by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2020, as the historic Welsh club attempt to secure promotion back to the Football League.

FX

Produced by American television network FX, which is owned by Disney, the documentary series will chart the progress of the soccer team as well as the learning curve experienced by the club's new owners.

The filmmakers have not revealed many specifics about what to expect, but, we do know that the co-owners have planned to be very hands-on with the project, as they immerse themselves in the community of Wrexham, in the north of Wales.

The pair regularly post content on social media regarding Wrexham, including video footage and photos from matches they have attended, so we expect to see that incorporated into the series.

Welcome to Wrexham episodes

Episode Title Air date 1 Dream August 24, 2022 2 Reality August 24, 2022 3 Rebuilding August 31, 2022 4 Home Opener August 31, 2022 5 Fearless September 7, 2022 6 Hamilton! September 7, 2022 7 Wide World of Wales September 14, 2022 8 Away We Go September 14, 2022

What has been said about Welcome to Wrexham?

Reynolds has said of his hopes for the documentary: "I’m excited for people to be introduced to Wrexham all over the world. For people to be watching this in Canada – where I’m from – or Philly, that’s pretty remarkable."

McElhenney added: "I was talking to a few of the players this past week and I said, ‘I think you’re going to wind up having a few more million fans next week or the week after than this club has had in the past’. I love the idea of making Wrexham everybody’s second club in the UK, or wherever in the world, and in the US, the No.1 club."

