Wayne Rooney and D.C. United agree to part ways as Manchester United legend leaves club after just season-and-a-half

Wayne Rooney and D.C. United have agreed to part ways just a season-and-a-half into the ex-Manchester United star's tenure as head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides announced that they'd come to a mutual decision on Saturday following the club's final game of the MLS season. D.C. United topped NYCFC 2-0 in what ended up being Rooney's final match, but it wasn't enough to keep him at the club as D.C. missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney took over the club in July 2022 after previously playing for D.C. United from 2018-19. In Rooney's first and only full season with the club, D.C. earned 13 more points than they did the season prior, finishing with 40 points in total.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time. This decision creates the avenue for our next General Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this,” said Jason Levien CEO and Co-Chairman of D.C. United. “We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the Nation’s Capital, first as a D.C. United player and captain and most recently as our coach. He remains an important part of the D.C. United family and a valued and cherished friend.”

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? "It's the right time," Rooney said, according to the Athletic. "I've done everything I can to get this club into the playoffs. It's not a single thing that's happened. It's about timing."

"What lies ahead, I don't know. I've seen a lot of reports in the media. I'm going back with nothing lined up."