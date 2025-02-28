How to watch today's Wrexham vs Bolton League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham will take on Bolton in the League One at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Saturday.
Wrexham are heading into this game on the back of a defeat on penalties at the hands of Peterborough. They will be desperate to bounce back in no time, given their league aspirations.
Bolton have picked up form recently, and that could help them climb up from eighth in the standings. They will be looking for their third win in a row when they travel to face the hosts who are in third spot.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Wrexham vs Bolton online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Wrexham vs Bolton kick-off time
The match will be played at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Midfielder Andy Cannon is the long-term absentee for the hosts, as he faces a period on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.
Wrexham will also be missing Luke Bolton, Callum Burton, and Will Boyle for this fixture.
Bolton team news
Bolton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their League One clash against Wrexham this weekend.
They will be up for the challenge, having won their last two games in a row.