How to watch today's Wrexham vs Bolton League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Bolton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Bolton in the League One at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Saturday.

Wrexham are heading into this game on the back of a defeat on penalties at the hands of Peterborough. They will be desperate to bounce back in no time, given their league aspirations.

Bolton have picked up form recently, and that could help them climb up from eighth in the standings. They will be looking for their third win in a row when they travel to face the hosts who are in third spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Bolton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Bolton kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Midfielder Andy Cannon is the long-term absentee for the hosts, as he faces a period on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.

Wrexham will also be missing Luke Bolton, Callum Burton, and Will Boyle for this fixture.

Bolton team news

Bolton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their League One clash against Wrexham this weekend.

They will be up for the challenge, having won their last two games in a row.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last 2 matches BOL 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Wrexham 1 - 0 Bolton

Bolton 0 - 0 Wrexham 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links