How to watch today's West Ham vs Leicester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will take on Leicester in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides will be hoping they can grab three points from this clash in order to stay clear of the relegation zone. West Ham are 16th whereas Leicester are 19th in the standings.

Leicester will be looking to avoid a fifth straight loss but West Ham will be confident, following their incredible win over Arsenal in their most recent outing.

How to watch West Ham vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, NBC, Universo, Telemundo and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

West Ham vs Leicester kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham will continue to be without Lucas Paquetá and Vladimír Coufal, as both players are still in the recovery phase. They join Michail Antonio, Crysencio Summerville, and Niclas Füllkrug on the sidelines.

Leicester team news

Leicester will also be missing Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira, while James Justin faces a late fitness test after sitting out the loss to Brentford.

