How to watch today's Watford vs Oxford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Oxford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford will take on Oxford in the Championship at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Friday.

Watford are sixth in the league standings with 22 points, eight behind league leaders Sunderland. They have two wins and three defeats in their last five games, signalling an inconsistent run of form. After hammering Sheffield Wednesday 6-2 a week ago, they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Swansea in their last outing.

After going eight games without a win, Oxford finally managed to grab three points in their last outing, with Hidde ter Avest scoring in the 1-0 win over Hull City.

How to watch Watford vs Oxford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watford vs Oxford kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Vicarage Road Stadium

The match will be played at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

Watford will be missing midfielder Moussa Sissoko on Friday due to suspension.

Defender Francisco Sierralta is serving a one-match ban after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season on Tuesday.

Angelo Ogbonna and Tom Dele-Bashiru are sidelined with injuries.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann; Ebosele, Pollock, Porteous, Larouci; Ince, Dwomoh, Kayembe; Sema, Bayo, Chakvetadze.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bachmann, Bond Defenders: Ngakia, Porteous, Pollock, Almeida, Tikvic, Morris, Ebosele, Larouci, Andrews Midfielders: Chakvetadze, Louza, Sema, Dwomoh, Kayembe Forwards: Ince, Vata, Bayo, Doumbia, Baah

Oxford team news

Oxford United are also managing a lengthy injury list, with key midfielder Cameron Brannagan still out.

Brannagan is joined in the treatment room by Joe Bennett, Przemyslaw Placheta, Matt Phillips, Kyle Edwards, and Siriki Dembele.

Oxford United possible XI: Cumming; Ter Avest, Long, Moore, Brown; Vaulks, El Mizouni; Goodrham, Rodrigues, Ebiowei; Harris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cumming, Eastwood, Ingram Defenders: Long, Brown, Moore, Leigh, Currie, Kioso, Thorniley, Golding Midfielders: Vaulks, McEachran, Phillips, Sibley, El Mizouni, Dale, McGuane, Goodrham, Johnson Forwards: Ebiowei, Harris, Goodwin, Rodrigues, Woltman, O'Donkor, Scarlett

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/09/20 Oxford United 1 - 1 Watford (won on penalties) Carabao Cup 13/03/99 Oxford United 0 - 0 Watford Championship 07/11/98 Watford 2 - 0 Oxford United Championship 05/03/94 Watford 2 - 1 Oxford United Championship 28/08/93 Oxford United 2 - 3 Watford Championship

