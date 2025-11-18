How to watch today's Wales vs North Macedonia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Walesand North Macedonia are set to compete in a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifying match on Tuesday at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales currently hold a strong position in Group J but are under pressure to maintain their lead as North Macedonia looks to close the gap and keep their qualification hopes alive. The fixture represents a significant challenge for both sides, with Wales aiming to secure a vital win at home and North Macedonia fighting to improve their standing in the group.

How to watch Wales vs North Macedonia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Wales vs North Macedonia kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. J Cardiff City Stadium

The match will be played on Tuesday at Cardiff City Stadium, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wales team news

Craig Bellamy will be without two key figures on Tuesday, as skipper Ethan Ampadu and forward Daniel James are both suspended after picking up their second yellow cards of the qualifying campaign against Liechtenstein.

North Macedonia team news

In contrast, North Macedonia boss Blagoja Milevski has no bans to contend with and is expected to travel to Cardiff with a full-strength group.

Captain Enis Bardhi was substituted at the interval in the draw with Latvia, but there is nothing to suggest the change was injury-related.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

