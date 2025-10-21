How to watch today's Villarreal vs Manchester City Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Villarreal host reigning European champions Manchester City at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League group-stage encounter.

The Spanish side face a formidable task against Pep Guardiola’s high-flying City, who have won each of their opening two group matches. Villarreal, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after collecting just one point from their first two Champions League games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Villarreal vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Villarreal vs Manchester City kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio de la Ceramica

The match will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

For Villarreal Logan Costa sidelined by an ACL injury and former Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala ruled out with a hamstring problem.

On the positive side, right-back Santiago Mourino returns to contention after serving a domestic suspension at the weekend.

Juan Foyth is also expected to miss out once again, while young forward Pau Cabanes joins the injury list after sustaining an ACL tear.

Manchester City team news

Both Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki have shaken off recent fitness problems and may feature in the Champions League for the first time this season.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has travelled with the squad and could make his return after recovering from an ankle injury. However, Abdukodir Khusanov remains unavailable as he continues to nurse a similar issue, and Rodri is not expected to be fit until later this month due to a hamstring strain.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

VIL Last 2 matches MCI 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Villarreal 0 - 3 Manchester City

Manchester City 2 - 1 Villarreal 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

