How to watch today's Venezuela vs Canada friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Venezuelaand Canada are scheduled to face off in an international friendly on Tuesday at the Florida Chase Stadium.

Both teams have a history of close contests, with past matches often ending in draws or narrow results, reflecting a competitive rivalry. Venezuela recently won a tight friendly against Australia 1-0, showing resilience, while Canada has had a mix of results, including draws and wins in their recent fixtures.

How to watch Venezuela vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, FS1, DirecTV and Sling in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Venezuela vs Canada kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at the Florida Chase Stadium, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezuela team news

Venezuela comes into the match following a solid defensive display in their last friendly, with striker Jesus Ramírez among key attacking contributors.

The team aims to maintain its defensive strength while looking for counter-attacking opportunities. Most regular starters are available, with no notable injury concerns reported ahead of this friendly.

Canada team news

Canada's squad features several experienced players like forward Jonathan David, who has been influential in attack with three goals in recent appearances.

The team is largely fit and will seek to use possession and pace to challenge Venezuela’s defense.

