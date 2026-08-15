Serie A - Game Week 23 16 Aug 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Santos FC will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Vasco da Gama vs Santos FC are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Vasco da Gama host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that pits two clubs fighting for very different objectives. Both sides arrive carrying the fatigue of multi-competition schedules, and the stakes in the league table make this a match neither can afford to treat lightly.

Vasco sit 18th in Serie A, deep in a relegation battle that has defined Pedro Emanuel's tenure. Their domestic form has been frustrating — back-to-back goalless draws, including a 0-0 stalemate at Bahia on August 9, have done little to lift them clear of danger. Copa Sudamericana duties have at least provided some relief, with a 0-0 draw against Olimpia on August 13 keeping their continental campaign alive.

Santos arrive in marginally better league standing at 17th, but the gap between them and safety is narrow and the pressure on Cuca's squad is mounting. A 0-2 defeat to Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on August 9 exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Vasco will be eager to target.

Off the pitch, Santos have been impossible to ignore. Neymar's public clash with supporters after the Copa Sudamericana win over CSD Macara on August 13 — in which he told fans who booed him to "stay home" — has added yet another layer of tension to a squad already managing disciplinary concerns. Cuca has confirmed he will hold a private meeting with the forward to address his growing card record.

For Vasco, the pressure of the drop zone sharpens the mind. Pedro Emanuel's side have shown they can grind out results when needed, and their Copa Sudamericana campaign proves they are not without quality. A home fixture against a Santos side distracted by internal noise may represent one of their better chances to collect three points.

Read on for full details on how to watch Vasco da Gama vs Santos FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vasco da Gama head coach Pedro Emanuel has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Santos manager Cuca is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage, and no projected XI is available. The club's off-field situation continues to develop, but no official team news has been confirmed. Check back for the latest ahead of kick-off.

Form

Vasco da Gama have taken two wins and three draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw against Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana on August 13. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Bahia in Serie A on August 9 and beat Fluminense 1-3 in a Cup tie on August 6. Vasco have kept three clean sheets across their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding one.

Santos have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Copa Sudamericana victory over CSD Macara on August 13. The defeat in that run was a 0-2 loss at home to Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on August 9. Santos also beat Universidad Central 4-2 in the Copa Sudamericana on July 29, showing an ability to score freely when the conditions are right.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 26, 2026, when Santos FC hosted Vasco da Gama in Serie A and won 2-1. Before that, Santos recorded a 0-6 home defeat to Vasco in Serie A on August 17, 2025 — a result that stands as the most emphatic in recent memory between the clubs. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely contested, with Vasco winning twice, Santos winning twice, and one result going in Santos' favour on home soil in 2023 when they won 4-1.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Vasco da Gama sit 18th while Santos FC are placed 17th, with both sides in the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: