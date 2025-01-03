How to watch today's Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Valencia and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia will take on Real Madrid in La Liga at the Mestalla Stadium on Friday.

Real Madrid are second in the league standings, only a point behind leaders Barcelona. They will hope to keep winning to put pressure on the leaders.

Valencia are struggling at the other end of the table in 19th place. They are winless in their last five league games and will be desperate for points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Valencia vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mestalla

The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

The home side will be without midfielder Pepelu, who is serving a one-match suspension, while Fran Pérez's availability will depend on a late fitness assessment.

Thierry Correia, José Luis Gayà, and Mouctar Diakhaby remain unavailable due to ongoing injuries.

Real Madrid team news

David Alaba has resumed light training, but Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão are ruled out for the season, while Ferland Mendy is back in contention.

For Real Madrid, the headline is Vinícius Júnior's return after missing the final match of 2024 through suspension.

Carlo Ancelotti may opt for rotation with upcoming fixtures in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

