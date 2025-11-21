+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Valencia vs Levante La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Valencia and Levante, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia will host Levante on Friday at Estadio de Mestalla in a La Liga match that forms part of the league's 13th round.  

Both teams are struggling near the bottom of the table, with Valencia sitting 17th with 10 points and Levante 19th with nine points from 12 matches. Valencia seek to end a winless streak spanning over two months, while Levante, the reigning Segunda Division champions, aims to build on their positive away form despite their defensive struggles.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Valencia vs Levante online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Valencia vs Levante kick-off time

The match will be played on Friday at Estadio de Mestalla, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Valencia vs Levante lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

25
J. Agirrezabala
5
C. Tarrega
12
T. Correia
3
J. Copete
14
C
J. Gaya
7
A. Danjuma
16
D. Lopez
8
J. Guerra
10
A. Almeida
18
Pepelu
15
L. Beltran
13
M. Ryan
22
J. Toljan
4
A. De La Fuente
2
M. Moreno
23
M. Sanchez
20
O. Rey
5
C
U. Elgezabal
24
C. Alvarez
12
U. Vencedor
21
Etta Eyong
9
I. Romero

4-4-2

  • C. Corberan

  • J. Calero

Valencia team news

Valencia remain without Mouctar Diakhaby, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury, while Dimitri Foulquier and Filip Ugrinic are also expected to stay sidelined with their respective fitness issues.

The club will need to check on Largie Ramazani as well, with the winger having missed the last five games due to a stubborn muscle problem that has been slow to heal.

Levante team news

Levante, meanwhile, continue to be without Pablo Martínez as he deals with an ankle injury.

On the positive side, Unai Vencedor is available again after completing his suspension in the recent loss to Atlético and should be back in contention for this match.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

