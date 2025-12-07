How to watch USC vs Washington NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The USC Trojans (6-2) return to Galen Center on December 7, 2025 with momentum on their side, riding a three-game heater and eager to stretch that streak even further.

Standing in their way, though, is an undefeated buzzsaw, the Washington Huskies (8-0), who have steamrolled every opponent so far and arrive in Los Angeles carrying an eight-game winning run of their own.

USC is fresh off a 79–33 demolition of Saint Mary’s (CA), a wire-to-wire clinic powered by Londynn Jones, who stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points and four steals, and Kara Dunn, who chipped in 15 points and swiped three steals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC vs Washington NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

USC vs Washington: Date and tip-off time

The Trojans will face off against the Huskies in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC vs Washington on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Trojans and Huskies live onBig Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

USC vs Washington team news & key performers

USC Trojans team news

USC enters the matchup boasting a +165 scoring margin, overwhelming opponents by an average of 20.6 points per outing.

The Trojans are averaging 73.9 points per game, placing them 91st nationally, while their defense has been elite, conceding just 53.3 points per contest, the 25th-best mark in the country.

Offensively, Jazzy Davidson is the engine of the attack, pacing the team with 16.0 points per game, a figure that sits 127th among all Division I scorers.

Washington Huskies team news

Washington counters with an equally, if not more, deadly statistical profile. The Huskies are putting up 74.3 points per game, good for 85th in the nation, but the real calling card is their unforgiving defense, which is giving up a stingy 48.3 points per game, the second-best defensive average in college basketball. Their +208 scoring differential speaks for itself, as they’re dismantling opponents by 26.0 points per night.

At the heart of that dominance is Sayvia Sellers, who continues to light up scoreboards at 19.1 points per game, ranking her 34th nationwide. With both sides packing serious firepower, one leaning on smothering defense and the other on balanced efficiency, Friday's duel has all the makings of a thriller.