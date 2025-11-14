How to watch today's USA vs Morocco U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The USA U17 and Morocco U17 teams are set to face off in the Round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday at Aspire Zone - Pitch 7 in Doha, Qatar.

The USA enters the match on the back of a perfect group stage record and are aiming for their third-ever knockout stage win in the tournament. This will be their first meeting against Morocco at the U-17 World Cup level, though the U.S. youth teams have faced Morocco recently in other youth competitions. The USA will look to build on their group stage momentum to advance further.

The match will be shown live on Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

USA U17 vs Morocco U17 kick-off time

The match will be played on Saturday at Aspire Zone - Pitch 7 in Doha, Qatar, with kick-off at 11.45 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

USA U17 team news

The USA U17 squad comes into this knockout match without notable injury or suspension concerns, boasting good team fitness and form. Key players to watch include Mathis Albert, who scored the winner in the last match, alongside strong defensive contributors helping maintain the team's solid backline. The team is well-balanced and has showcased resilience throughout the tournament.

Morocco U17 team news

Morocco has shown quality and talent, progressing through the group stage and reaching the Round of 32 for only the third time in their history. The coach will likely rely on the remaining core players like Abdellah Ouazane to step up in this critical fixture.

