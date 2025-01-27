How to watch today's Uruguay U20 vs Paraguay U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano match between Uruguay U20 and Paraguay U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay will take on Paraguay in their second group fixture of the U20 Copa Sudamericano at the Metropolitano de Cabudare Stadium on Monday.

Both teams have kickstarted their campaign with a win. The hosts beat Chile 2-1 while the visitors beat Peru with the same scoreline in the opening game.

Uruguay's recent form - which has seen them win five games in a row across all competitions - gives them the edge here.

How to watch Uruguay U20 vs Paraguay U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Uruguay U20 vs Paraguay U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Metropolitano de Cabudare Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Uruguay U20 team news

Renzo Machado scored for Uruguay in their first game and will be hoping to add to his tally when they meet Paraguay.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Uruguay as they look to secure the top spot in the group.

Paraguay U20 team news

Paraguay have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial fixture in the group stage.

Kevin Pereira is once again expected to lead the attack and create goal-scoring opportunities.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

URU Last 2 matches PA2 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Uruguay U20 1 - 0 Paraguay U20

Uruguay U20 1 - 0 Paraguay U20 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

