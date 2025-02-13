+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Union SG vs Ajax Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Union St.Gilloise and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union St.Gilloise will take on Ajax in the Europa League knockout round play-off at the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday.

Ajax finished 12th in the standings in the first stage and need to get the better of Thursday's hosts who were 21st. Both these teams have only lost one out of their last five games across all competitions but fans can expect Ajax to have the upper hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Union St.Gilloise vs Ajax kick-off time

The match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Union St.Gilloise vs Ajax Probable lineups

  • Sebastien Pocognoli

  • Francesco Farioli

Union St.Gilloise team news

For Union, English defender Ross Sykes remains suspended following his late red card in last month’s league-phase clash with Braga.

However, Koki Machida is eligible to return after serving his one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Sofiane Boufal and Alessio Castro-Montes are injury doubts and may not be available for selection.

Ajax team news

Ajax will be without Wout Weghorst on Thursday, as the striker has been sidelined for six weeks with a toe injury.

New arrival Youri Regeer is also unavailable, adding to the Dutch side’s selection concerns.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

