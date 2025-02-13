How to watch today's Union SG vs Ajax Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Union St.Gilloise and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union St.Gilloise will take on Ajax in the Europa League knockout round play-off at the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday.

Ajax finished 12th in the standings in the first stage and need to get the better of Thursday's hosts who were 21st. Both these teams have only lost one out of their last five games across all competitions but fans can expect Ajax to have the upper hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Union St.Gilloise vs Ajax kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Koning Boudewijnstadion

The match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 26 R. Sykes Injuries and Suspensions 11 M. Godts

44 Y. Regeer

27 A. van Axel Dongen

25 W. Weghorst

Union St.Gilloise team news

For Union, English defender Ross Sykes remains suspended following his late red card in last month’s league-phase clash with Braga.

However, Koki Machida is eligible to return after serving his one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Sofiane Boufal and Alessio Castro-Montes are injury doubts and may not be available for selection.

Ajax team news

Ajax will be without Wout Weghorst on Thursday, as the striker has been sidelined for six weeks with a toe injury.

New arrival Youri Regeer is also unavailable, adding to the Dutch side’s selection concerns.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links