How to watch today's Turkiye vs Wales Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Turkiye and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Turkiye will take on Wales in the UEFA Nations League at the Kadir Has Sehir Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will be confident of picking up what would be their fourth win in a row to confirm progress as group winners. Wales, who are second in the group and trailing by two points, need to treat this as a must-win fixture if they are to stand a chance at claiming the top spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Turkiye vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, ViX and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Turkiye vs Wales kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Grp. 4 Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Kadir Has Sehir Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Turkiye team news

Turkey will be missing key defensive options, with Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Çağlar Söyüncü, and Ozan Kabak all sidelined due to injuries.

İrfan Kahveci and Doğan Alemdar have also joined the growing list of absentees.

Wales team news

Wales are also dealing with a host of injury setbacks, as Kieffer Moore, Rabbi Matondo, Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns, and Owen Beck have all withdrawn from Craig Bellamy's squad.

Aaron Ramsey and Oli Cooper remain unavailable as they recover from hamstring and foot injuries, respectively.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links