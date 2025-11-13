How to watch today's Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica are set for a highly anticipated clash in the World Cup qualifiers, with both nations still vying for a top-two group finish.

Jamaica currently lead the group with nine points from four games, while Trinidad and Tobago sit third with five points, making this fixture pivotal for their playoff ambitions. The two teams share a fierce regional rivalry, but recent history favors Jamaica, who have gone unbeaten in their last eight meetings against Trinidad and Tobago.

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica kick-off time

The match will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Trinidad and Tobago team news

Young forward Roald Mitchell from the New York Red Bulls headlines the latest group of call-ups.

He is joined by Lindel Sween and Daniel David as fresh inclusions to the squad. Right-back Isaiah Garcia has also been drafted in to cover for the injured Rio Cardines.

Jamaica team news

On the opposite side, Jamaica have introduced a new name as well, with Brentford defender Rico Henry joining the setup and potentially set to make his first appearance.

Despite these changes, the team has largely stuck with its established core, maintaining continuity within the team.

