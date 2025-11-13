+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
team-logoTrinidad and Tobago
team-logoJamaica
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF match between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica are set for a highly anticipated clash in the World Cup qualifiers, with both nations still vying for a top-two group finish.

Jamaica currently lead the group with nine points from four games, while Trinidad and Tobago sit third with five points, making this fixture pivotal for their playoff ambitions. The two teams share a fierce regional rivalry, but recent history favors Jamaica, who have gone unbeaten in their last eight meetings against Trinidad and Tobago. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF - 3rd Round Grp. B

The match will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica lineups

Trinidad and TobagoHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestJAM
22
D. Smith
17
J. Garcia
3
K. Henry
4
J. Jackie
2
D. Payne
6
A. Raymond
18
A. Rampersad
8
D. Phillips
15
D. Sealy
13
T. Spicer
11
L. Garcia
1
A. Blake
22
G. Leigh
6
R. King
4
M. Holgate
5
E. Pinnock
7
D. Gray
20
R. Cephas
10
B. Reid
18
J. Russell
14
I. Hayden
15
R. Burrell

4-1-4-1

JAMAway team crest

T/T
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Yorke

JAM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. McClaren

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Trinidad and Tobago team news

Young forward Roald Mitchell from the New York Red Bulls headlines the latest group of call-ups.

He is joined by Lindel Sween and Daniel David as fresh inclusions to the squad. Right-back Isaiah Garcia has also been drafted in to cover for the injured Rio Cardines.

Jamaica team news

On the opposite side, Jamaica have introduced a new name as well, with Brentford defender Rico Henry joining the setup and potentially set to make his first appearance.

Despite these changes, the team has largely stuck with its established core, maintaining continuity within the team.

Form

T/T
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

JAM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

T/T

Last 5 matches

JAM

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement