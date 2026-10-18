Premier League - Game Week 7 19 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City will kick off at Oct 19, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. USA Network carries the linear broadcast, while Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV all offer streaming access. Spanish-language coverage is available on UNIVERSO. Details for each platform are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Coventry City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture that puts two sides at very different ends of the table in direct opposition.

Spurs enter under Roberto De Zerbi having struggled for consistency in recent weeks. A draw against Manchester United last time out was a modest return, and the north London side will be eager to put together a more convincing home performance.

Coventry arrive in London in considerably better form. Frank Lampard's side have won their last two Premier League matches, including a 4-1 dismantling of Newcastle United, and carry real momentum into this fixture.

The visitors sit 15th in the Premier League table, while Spurs find themselves rooted to the bottom. For Tottenham, this is a match they will feel they must win.

With a packed injury list and a suspension to contend with, De Zerbi faces selection challenges heading into the game. Coventry, meanwhile, have their own absentees but arrive with confidence.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi is without a number of key players for this fixture. Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, and Andrew Robertson are all listed as injured, while Rodrigo Bentancur serves a suspension. The projected XI features Antonin Kinsky in goal, with a back line of Jan Paul van Hecke, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie, and Marcos Senesi. Savio, Sandro Tonali, Conor Gallagher, and Lucas Bergvall are named in midfield, with Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke leading the attack.

Frank Lampard's Coventry City are also dealing with absentees, with Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed for the visitors. Coventry's projected lineup sees Carl Rushworth start in goal, supported by Ethan Pinnock, Milan van Ewijk, Jay Dasilva, and Bobby Thomas in defence, with Brandon Thomas-Asante, Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Sidiki Cherif completing the side.

Form

Tottenham have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League, and they were beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa earlier in the run. A 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup is also part of that sequence. Spurs have scored just two goals across those five games and conceded seven, reflecting a side that has found both ends of the pitch difficult.

Coventry have been in considerably better shape, winning two and losing two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was an impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League, and they also won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest earlier in the run. The visitors have scored six goals and conceded ten across the five matches, though the recent wins point to a side that has found its footing.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in September 2024, when Tottenham beat Coventry City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup. Looking at the last five encounters across all competitions, Spurs have won all five matches, including a 3-0 FA Cup win in January 2013 and a 3-0 Premier League victory in March 2001. Coventry have yet to take a win from any of the five recorded meetings.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham currently sit 20th, while Coventry are placed 15th. The gap in league position adds a layer of pressure to the home side, who will view this as a fixture they need to win to begin climbing the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: