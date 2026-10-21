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Liga MX
team-logoToluca
Estadio Nemesio Diez
team-logoTijuana
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Watch Toluca vs Tijuana Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Toluca vs Tijuana
Toluca
Tijuana
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 13
Estadio Nemesio Diez

Today's game between Toluca and Tijuana will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Toluca vs Tijuana is available to watch live in the United States on ViX. Live stream options are listed below.

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Toluca host Tijuana at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture, with the two sides sitting in contrasting positions in the table as the tournament reaches its decisive stretch.

Antonio Mohamed's Toluca come into this match third in the Apertura standings, making them one of the division's stronger outfits this season. Their recent run has been inconsistent, however, with back-to-back defeats raising questions ahead of this home fixture.

Tijuana arrive under Sebastian Abreu sitting tenth, and Los Xolos will need to pick up points if they are to maintain a foothold in the playoff places. Their recent form has been mixed, and a run without a win in their last four league outings will concern Abreu heading into this trip.

The head-to-head record favours Toluca, who have won four of the last five meetings between the sides. Tijuana will need to produce something out of the ordinary to reverse that trend on the road.

For US-based fans looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Toluca vs Tijuana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca vs Tijuana Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Mohamed

Antonio Mohamed has not confirmed his starting lineup for Toluca ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been officially listed for the home side, and squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Tijuana, coach Sebastian Abreu is similarly yet to announce his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the visiting side, with further team news to be added as the match approaches.

Form

TOL

TOL - Form

PUE
W0-1
SAN
L2-3
CRU
D3-3
TIG
L3-2
SAN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
TIJ

TIJ - Form

QFC
L0-1
PAC
D2-2
ATL
L2-3
JUA
D1-1
PUE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Toluca head into this match having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Atletico de San Luis, and they also suffered a 3-2 defeat to Tigres in that run. A 3-3 draw with Cruz Azul and an earlier loss to Santos Laguna were offset by a 1-0 win at Puebla. Toluca scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Tijuana arrive having won none, drawn three, and lost two of their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Puebla, while a 1-1 draw with FC Juarez preceded that. A 2-3 defeat to Atlas and a 0-1 loss to Queretaro FC were the low points in that stretch, with a 2-2 draw at Pachuca sandwiched in between. Los Xolos scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

TolucaDrawTijuana
4
1
0
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
1
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
0
FT
Liga MX
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
0
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
0
FT
Liga MX
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
2
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
4
FT
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
4
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
0
FT
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
2
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
0
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on February 14, 2026, in Liga MX, with Toluca winning 1-0 at the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Toluca hold a commanding advantage, winning four of the five meetings, while the one other encounter ended goalless. Tijuana's sole positive result in that run came in October 2025, a 0-0 draw at their own ground.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
117312714+1324
W
D
W
D
L
2
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
136522012+823
W
D
D
L
D
3
TolucaTolucaTOL
126332616+1021
D
L
D
L
W
4
LeonLeonLEO
136342017+321
W
L
D
W
D
5
AtlasAtlasATL
126331918+121
W
D
W
D
L
6
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
126242721+620
W
D
D
L
W
7
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
126241615+120
L
L
W
W
D
8
MonterreyMonterreyMON
115241916+317
W
D
L
W
D
9
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
125161716+116
W
W
W
W
W
10
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
114431514+116
D
D
L
D
L
11
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
124441920-116
W
D
L
D
L
12
PueblaPueblaPUE
124441213-116
D
D
L
D
L
13
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
134451822-416
W
D
L
W
W
14
TigresTigresTIG
133551418-414
L
D
W
W
L
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
133551419-514
W
L
L
W
D
16
PachucaPachucaPAC
123451916+313
L
D
L
D
W
17
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
132381526-119
L
L
D
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
131111832-244
L
L
D
L
W
Qualification to next stage

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Toluca sit third, while Tijuana occupy tenth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Tijuana today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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