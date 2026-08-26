Leagues Cup - Quarter Finals 26 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Toluca and Austin FC will kick-off at Aug 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Toluca vs Austin FC is available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game at no additional cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca and Austin FC meet in the Leagues Cup, with Antonio Mohamed's side looking to extend a strong run of form in the competition against an Austin outfit that has been one of the more impressive MLS clubs in the tournament.

Toluca arrive in good shape. Mohamed's side beat FC Dallas 3-1 in their final Leagues Cup group match and followed that with a Liga MX win at Queretaro, making it three wins from their last four outings across all competitions. Los Diablos Rojos have scored freely throughout this run and carry real attacking threat into the knockout rounds.

Austin FC have their own momentum to draw on. Davy Arnaud's side went on a three-match winning streak in the Leagues Cup, beating Puebla 3-0 and defeating CF America before returning to MLS action. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union, which kept them ticking over ahead of this fixture.

The Leagues Cup standings add context. Austin sit third in the table, while Toluca are placed tenth, meaning the Texas club enters this match with a positional edge. That gap does not tell the full story of Toluca's quality, but it reflects Austin's consistency in the tournament so far.

Both coaches have kept their squads in good physical condition across a congested schedule. The fixture represents a genuine test for each side, with the Leagues Cup offering a path to silverware that neither club will want to surrender lightly.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Toluca vs Austin FC live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Toluca vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Los Diablos Rojos. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Austin FC head coach Davy Arnaud is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Toluca carry a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Liga MX win away at Queretaro on August 22, which followed a 0-0 draw with Atlante. Before that, Mohamed's side beat FC Dallas 3-1 in the Leagues Cup, lost 0-1 to Los Angeles FC, and opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders. Toluca scored seven goals and conceded two across those five outings, with their defensive record standing out across the run.

Austin FC head into this match with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 MLS draw with Philadelphia Union on August 23. Before that, Austin beat Seattle Sounders 1-2 away in MLS, lost 1-2 to FC Dallas, defeated CF America in the Leagues Cup, and beat Puebla 3-0 in the same competition. Arnaud's side scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Toluca and Austin FC. This fixture represents a fresh encounter between the two clubs with no recent record to draw on.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Austin FC sit third while Toluca are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: