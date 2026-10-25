Liga MX - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 23:10 Estadio Caliente

Today's game between Tijuana and Santos Laguna will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 11:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Tijuana vs Santos Laguna in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch live on TUDN, with streaming access through DirecTV Stream.

Santos Laguna travel to Estadio Caliente to face Tijuana in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture, with the two sides arriving in sharply contrasting form.

Sebastian Abreu's Tijuana have struggled to find a win in recent weeks. Los Xolos have drawn four of their last five Liga MX matches and have not tasted victory in that stretch, leaving them 11th in the Apertura standings and fighting to stay in contention for the playoff places.

Santos Laguna arrive in a different mood entirely. Renato Paiva's side have won all five of their last Liga MX matches, scoring freely and conceding little. Los Guerreros sit ninth in the table and are building the kind of momentum that makes them a threat on any ground.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of intrigue. Santos Laguna won the most recent meeting 2-1 at Estadio Caliente in March 2026, and they have taken four points from the last two fixtures played at this venue.

For Abreu, a home win is becoming urgent. For Paiva, three points away from home would push Santos further up the standings and extend one of the more impressive runs in the division this season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tijuana vs Santos Laguna live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tijuana vs Santos Laguna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Abreu has not confirmed his starting lineup for Tijuana ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been officially listed for the home side, and squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Renato Paiva is similarly yet to announce his projected XI for Santos Laguna. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the visiting side, with further team news to be added as the match approaches.

Form

Tijuana head into this match having won none, drawn four, and lost one of their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-2 draw with Toluca, and they also drew 0-0 with Puebla in that run. Their only defeat came against Atlas, losing 2-3. Los Xolos scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Santos Laguna arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last Liga MX matches. Paiva's side beat Club Universidad Nacional 2-0 in their most recent outing and also thrashed Queretaro FC 5-0 during that run. Santos scored 11 goals and conceded just three across those five fixtures, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive organisation.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, when Santos Laguna won 2-1 at Estadio Caliente in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Santos Laguna hold the advantage, winning three of the five encounters, with one draw and one Tijuana win. The five fixtures produced a combined 14 goals.

Standings

In the current Apertura 2026 standings, Santos Laguna sit ninth while Tijuana occupy 11th place, with both sides in the lower half of the top flight and in need of points to strengthen their playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tijuana vs Santos Laguna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: