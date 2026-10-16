Liga MX - Game Week 12 16 Oct 2026 - 23:05 Estadio Caliente

Today's game between Tijuana and Puebla will kick off at Oct 16, 2026, 11:05 PM.

Tijuana vs Puebla is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Club Tijuana host Puebla at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that matters for both sides as the tournament moves into its critical phase.

Sebastian Abreu's Los Xolos sit eighth in the Apertura standings, and while that puts them inside the playoff picture, their recent form has been far from convincing. Tijuana have picked up just one win from their last five league outings, and defensive frailties have been a recurring problem.

Puebla arrive in ninth place, one position below their hosts, meaning Gerardo Espinoza's side are right on the edge of the playoff places. A win on the road would push La Franja above Tijuana and inject fresh momentum into their Apertura campaign.

Adding an extra layer of interest to this fixture is the spotlight on Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora. The teenage wonderkid has attracted transfer attention from Borussia Dortmund, with Mexico international Raul Jimenez publicly backing him for a move to Signal Iduna Park, and his performances here will be watched closely.

Both coaches are yet to confirm their starting lineups, so team news is expected to emerge closer to kick-off. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tijuana vs Puebla live.

How to watch Tijuana vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Abreu has not confirmed his starting lineup for Club Tijuana ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been officially listed for the home side, and squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Puebla, coach Gerardo Espinoza is similarly yet to announce his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the visiting side, with further team news to be added as the match approaches.

Form

Tijuana head into this match having managed one win and two draws from their last five Liga MX outings, with two defeats in that run. Their most recent league game ended in a 1-1 draw against FC Juarez, and earlier results include a 2-2 draw with Pachuca and a 2-3 defeat to Atlas. Los Xolos have scored seven goals across those five matches but conceded eleven, and tightening that defensive record is a clear priority for Abreu's side.

Puebla's recent form shows one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five league games. La Franja's most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Leon, while a 1-0 defeat to Tigres on September 27 was a setback. Their sole win in that spell came at Necaxa. Puebla have scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when the fixture at the Estadio Caliente ended goalless. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Liga MX, Tijuana hold the stronger record, with three home wins to Puebla's one, and one draw. The sides have shared 14 goals across those five encounters, including a 4-3 Puebla win at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in October 2025 and a 3-1 Tijuana victory at this ground in April 2024.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura 2026 table, Tijuana sit eighth and Puebla occupy ninth, meaning both clubs are in the playoff positions but with little margin for error. Three points here would allow the winner to pull clear of the other and strengthen their grip on a postseason place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tijuana vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: