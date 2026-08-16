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Liga MX
team-logoTijuana
Estadio Caliente
team-logoCruz Azul
Watch it on TUDNWatch it on DirecTV Stream
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Watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Tijuana vs Cruz Azul
Tijuana
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 4
Estadio Caliente

Today's game between Tijuana and Cruz Azul will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 11:00 PM.

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul is available to watch in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

TUDN

TUDN

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Tijuana host Cruz Azul at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana in what is a Liga MX Apertura fixture between two clubs that arrive on the back of contrasting Leagues Cup campaigns.

Los Xolos return to domestic action having lost all three of their Leagues Cup group-stage matches, including a 3-1 defeat to Portland Timbers in their final group game on August 14. Sebastian Abreu's side were unable to find their footing in the continental tournament and will be eager to rediscover form on home soil.

Cruz Azul's Leagues Cup run ended with a 2-1 defeat to Chicago Fire FC on August 13, a result that came despite Joel Huiqui's side winning their two previous group matches against Philadelphia Union and New York City FC. The visitors arrive in Tijuana having shown they can compete at the highest level, even if their exit from the tournament stings.

In the Liga MX Apertura standings, Tijuana sit fifth while Cruz Azul are placed seventh. Both clubs have reason to push for points here, with the top of the table still very much within reach at this stage of the season.

This fixture also carries the weight of recent head-to-head history. Cruz Azul have won two of the last five meetings between these sides, with Tijuana winning two as well and one ending in a draw. Goals have not been hard to come by in this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Probable lineups

Tijuana crest
Tijuana
TIJ
Formation
Cruz Azul crest
Cruz Azul
CRU
Cruz Azul crest
Cruz Azul
CRU

Manager

  • S. Abreu

Tijuana are managed by Sebastian Abreu for this Liga MX fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cruz Azul are led by Joel Huiqui. As with Tijuana, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

TIJ

TIJ - Form

LEO
W1-0
SAN
D0-0
AUS
L2-0
SDI
L1-0
POT
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
CRU

CRU - Form

TOL
W1-3
ATL
L2-3
PHI
W1-0
NYC
W2-1
CHI
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Tijuana head into this fixture having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Portland Timbers in the Leagues Cup on August 14, which followed a 1-0 loss to San Diego FC and a 2-0 defeat to Austin FC in the same tournament. Their last positive results came in Liga MX, a 0-0 draw with Atletico de San Luis on August 1 and a 1-0 win over Leon on July 25. Tijuana scored just two goals across their five-match run and conceded seven.

Cruz Azul have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw not featuring in the provided data. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Leagues Cup defeat to Chicago Fire FC on August 13, which ended a run of back-to-back Leagues Cup wins over New York City FC and Philadelphia Union. A 2-3 home loss to Atlante in Liga MX on August 2 also features in the run, though Cruz Azul showed their quality with a 3-1 win over Toluca in the Supercopa de la Liga MX on July 26. Cruz Azul have scored seven goals across these five matches and conceded seven.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

TijuanaDrawCruz Azul
2
1
2
Liga MX
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
1
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
1
FT
Liga MX
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
2
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
0
FT
Liga MX
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
2
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
3
FT
Liga MX
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
3
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
0
FT
Liga MX
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
3
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
0
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5


The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Cruz Azul hosting Tijuana in Liga MX on April 18, 2026. Before that, Tijuana beat Cruz Azul 2-0 at Estadio Caliente in September 2025. Across the last five competitive meetings, each side has won twice and one match has ended level, with the fixtures producing 14 goals in total.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonterreyMonterreyMON
4301125+79
W
W
L
W
2
AtlasAtlasATL
430165+19
W
L
W
W
3
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
321051+47
W
D
W
4
TolucaTolucaTOL
421163+37
D
W
L
W
5
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
321041+37
D
W
W
6
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
320175+26
W
W
L
7
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
320176+16
L
W
W
8
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
320154+16
W
W
L
9
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
32015506
L
W
W
10
AtlanteAtlanteATL
41215505
D
W
D
L
11
PueblaPueblaPUE
31113304
D
L
W
12
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
311123-14
D
W
L
13
PachucaPachucaPAC
310243+13
L
L
W
14
LeonLeonLEO
310234-13
W
L
L
15
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
302145-12
D
D
L
16
TigresTigresTIG
4013610-41
L
L
D
L
17
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
300327-50
L
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
4004213-110
L
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Tijuana sit fifth while Cruz Azul are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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