Liga MX - Game Week 2 Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and Atletico de San Luis will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 11:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Tigres vs Atletico de San Luis is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tigres host Atletico de San Luis at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that finds both clubs in need of a turnaround.

Guido Pizarro's side sit 17th in the Apertura standings, a position that reflects a difficult start to the campaign. Three losses from their last five competitive outings have left Tigres searching for answers on home soil.

The most recent of those defeats came against Tijuana on July 17, a 3-1 result that underlined the defensive problems Tigres must address. Before that, they were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Toluca, a 1-1 draw proving insufficient over the tie.

Atletico de San Luis arrive in Nuevo Leon sitting 13th in the Apertura table, only marginally more comfortable than their hosts. Diego Mejia's squad lost 3-2 to Cruz Azul on July 18, their second defeat in their last five Liga MX matches.

San Luis have shown they can produce results on the road, but consistency has been their problem. A 2-0 win over Santos Laguna earlier in the year offered a glimpse of their potential, though that form has been difficult to sustain.

With both clubs in the lower half of the Apertura standings, this is a fixture neither can afford to lose. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch.

How to watch Tigres vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres are managed by Guido Pizarro for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Mejia takes charge of Atletico de San Luis. As with Tigres, no specific injury or suspension details have been confirmed for the visiting squad at this stage.

Form

Tigres have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Tijuana in Liga MX on July 17. Earlier in that run, they suffered a 2-0 loss to CD Guadalajara and were held to a 1-1 draw by Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Their two positive results came against Nashville SC, a 1-0 win, and a 3-1 victory over CD Guadalajara in Liga MX. Across those five games, Tigres scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Atletico de San Luis have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Cruz Azul on July 18. A 2-0 win over Santos Laguna and a 1-1 draw against Toluca represent the brighter moments in that sequence. San Luis scored six goals and conceded seven across those five outings, with back-to-back clean sheets absent from their recent record.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Tigres won 2-1 away at Atletico de San Luis in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the competition, Tigres have won three, San Luis have won one, and one match ended in a draw. Tigres have scored 10 goals in those five games compared to six for San Luis, with the notable exception being a 3-0 San Luis win at their own ground in November 2024.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Tigres currently sit 17th while Atletico de San Luis are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: