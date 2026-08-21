Liga MX - Game Week 5 21 Aug 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and Atlante will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Tigres vs Atlante is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Tigres host Atlante at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Guido Pizarro's side sit 16th in the Apertura table, a position that reflects a difficult campaign so far. A 2-1 defeat to Atlas on August 16 was their most recent domestic result, and Tigres will be eager to respond on home soil in front of their own supporters.

Atlante arrive as the visitors having made their return to the top flight of Mexican soccer this season. Miguel Herrera's side are placed 13th in the Apertura standings, and while their Liga MX form has shown promise, back-to-back Leagues Cup defeats have disrupted their rhythm heading into this fixture.

Los Potros de Hierro did show character earlier in the campaign. A 2-3 win away at Cruz Azul in Liga MX on August 2 demonstrated Herrera's side can produce results against established opposition, though the Leagues Cup losses to Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United will have tempered expectations.

For Tigres, El Volcan has historically been a fortress. Pizarro's men will look to their home support to help them climb the table, with the Apertura standings leaving little room for further dropped points if a Liguilla place remains the target.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Tigres vs Atlante, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tigres vs Atlante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres head coach Guido Pizarro has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Atlante manager Miguel Herrera is similarly without confirmed squad details. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI are currently listed for Los Potros de Hierro, and further team news will be reflected here as it comes in.

Form

Tigres have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Atlas in Liga MX on August 16, which followed a run of three successive wins in the Leagues Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United, and Real Salt Lake. Those three victories all came via tight scorelines, with Tigres winning a 1-1 draw against Vancouver, a 0-0 against Minnesota, and a 1-1 against Real Salt Lake. Their other Liga MX outing in this period ended in a 3-2 defeat to Queretaro FC. Tigres have shown resilience in cross-confederation competition but have yet to find consistency in domestic fixtures.

Atlante carry a two-win, one-draw, two-loss record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Toluca in Liga MX on August 15, which followed consecutive Leagues Cup defeats to Minnesota United, 3-1, and Real Salt Lake, 4-0. Before those setbacks, Atlante beat Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 and claimed a 2-3 win at Cruz Azul in Liga MX. Herrera's side have shown they can produce in the league but have conceded freely when tested against stronger opposition.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent recorded meeting between these two clubs came in Liga MX on April 6, 2014, when Atlante hosted Tigres and lost 0-2. Before that, Tigres beat Atlante 6-0 in the Copa MX in March 2014 and won 3-1 at home in a Liga MX fixture in October 2013. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Tigres hold a dominant record with four wins and one defeat, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Tigres sit 16th while Atlante are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Atlante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: