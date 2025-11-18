How to watch today's Switzerland vs Ireland U17 World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Switzerland U17will faceIreland U17 on Tuesday in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, held at Aspire Zone - Pitch 1 in Doha, Qatar.

Switzerland enter the match as group winners after an undefeated group stage where they showcased solid defense and a potent attack led by standout players like Mladen Mijajlovic. Ireland reached this stage after advancing from the group with competitive performances.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Switzerland U17 vs Ireland U17 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Switzerland U17 vs Ireland U17 kick-off time

The match will be played at Aspire Zone - Pitch 1 in Doha, with kick-off at 9.45 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Switzerland U17 team news

Switzerland's coach, Luigi Pisino, has a motivated and well-prepared squad following a dominant group stage performance with two wins and a draw. Their defense has been particularly impressive, conceding very few goals, and they have a balanced attack capable of unlocking defenses.

Goalkeeper Theodore Pizarro is injured and will miss the match, with the coach yet to decide on a replacement, but no other major player absences threaten team strength.

Ireland U17 team news

Ireland U17 face this knockout match with some key absences. Striker Evan Ferguson remains sidelined due to injury, which hampers their goal-scoring options, and midfielders Sammie Szmodics and Jayson Molumby are doubtful due to fitness issues.

Despite this, Ireland has a resilient squad with good depth in midfield and defense, capable of playing organized football and looking to frustrate Switzerland while seeking chances on the counter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last 2 matches IRL 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Switzerland U17 0 - 0 Ireland U17

Ireland U17 0 - 1 Switzerland U17 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links