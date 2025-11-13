How to watch today's Suriname vs El Salvador World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Surinameand El Salvador are preparing for a decisive World Cup qualifier with both teams still in contention to advance from their group.
Suriname has impressed by sitting atop their group after a run of three straight wins, showcasing solid defensive organization and timely goalscoring. El Salvador, currently second, enters the contest with a three-game unbeaten streak and looks to extend their momentum by securing a vital result away from home.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|UNIVERSO
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Peacock
|Watch here
|CBS Sports Network
|Watch here
The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+, UNIVERSO, DirecTV, Peacock and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Suriname vs El Salvador kick-off time
The match will be played at the Franklin Essed Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Suriname team news
Suriname heads into this match in strong form and largely free of injury or suspension concerns. The manager is expected to stick with the same starting XI that delivered wins in earlier qualifiers.
El Salvador team news
El Salvador have a full squad at their disposal and no new injury worries ahead of the fixture. This allows the team to maintain consistency and field the same team that recorded a comfortable win over Anguilla in their last outing.