How to watch today's Suriname vs El Salvador World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Surinameand El Salvador are preparing for a decisive World Cup qualifier with both teams still in contention to advance from their group.

Suriname has impressed by sitting atop their group after a run of three straight wins, showcasing solid defensive organization and timely goalscoring. El Salvador, currently second, enters the contest with a three-game unbeaten streak and looks to extend their momentum by securing a vital result away from home.

Suriname vs El Salvador kick-off time

The match will be played at the Franklin Essed Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Suriname team news

Suriname heads into this match in strong form and largely free of injury or suspension concerns. The manager is expected to stick with the same starting XI that delivered wins in earlier qualifiers.

El Salvador team news

El Salvador have a full squad at their disposal and no new injury worries ahead of the fixture. This allows the team to maintain consistency and field the same team that recorded a comfortable win over Anguilla in their last outing.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

