+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
team-logoSuriname
team-logoEl Salvador
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Suriname vs El Salvador World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF match between Suriname and El Salvador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Surinameand El Salvador are preparing for a decisive World Cup qualifier with both teams still in contention to advance from their group. 

Suriname has impressed by sitting atop their group after a run of three straight wins, showcasing solid defensive organization and timely goalscoring. El Salvador, currently second, enters the contest with a three-game unbeaten streak and looks to extend their momentum by securing a vital result away from home. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
PeacockWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+, UNIVERSO, DirecTV, Peacock and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Suriname vs El Salvador kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF - 3rd Round Grp. A

The match will be played at the Franklin Essed Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Suriname vs El Salvador lineups

SurinameHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestSLV
23
E. Vaessen
3
R. Balker
12
M. Abena
19
S. Pinas
14
J. Boetius
5
R. Haps
22
K. Paal
15
D. Anderson
11
S. Becker
9
R. Margaret
18
T. Chery
1
M. Gonzalez
4
A. Climaco
15
J. Valladares
3
R. Rodriguez
2
J. Sibrian
20
M. Cerritos
12
M. Diaz
8
B. Landaverde
10
R. Tejada
17
J. Henriquez
9
B. Gil

4-3-3

SLVAway team crest

SUR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Menzo

SLV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Gomez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Suriname team news

Suriname heads into this match in strong form and largely free of injury or suspension concerns. The manager is expected to stick with the same starting XI that delivered wins in earlier qualifiers.

El Salvador team news

El Salvador have a full squad at their disposal and no new injury worries ahead of the fixture. This allows the team to maintain consistency and field the same team that recorded a comfortable win over Anguilla in their last outing. 

Form

SUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SLV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

SUR

Last 5 matches

SLV

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement