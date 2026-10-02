CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Suriname and Guatemala will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Suriname vs Guatemala is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Suriname host Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League, with the group's top two sides meeting in a fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Suriname arrive as group leaders, and their recent results back up that standing. Hugo Perez's side — wait, no named coach is confirmed in the source data — Suriname have back-to-back Nations League wins, including a 6-0 demolition of El Salvador in their most recent outing and a 2-1 win over Martinique before that.

Guatemala sit second in the group but arrive in difficult form. They have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only Nations League win in that run coming against El Salvador. Their defensive record has been a concern, conceding freely in recent outings.

The head-to-head history between these sides is short but recent. Guatemala won their last meeting 3-1 in a World Cup qualification fixture in November 2025, though the two sides drew 1-1 when Suriname hosted earlier that same qualifying campaign.

Suriname's home advantage and current momentum make this a compelling contest. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Suriname vs Guatemala with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Suriname has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad details, including any injuries or suspensions, will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Guatemala's squad information is also yet to be confirmed. Updates on absences and any disciplinary concerns will follow in due course.

Form

Suriname head into this match in strong form, winning three of their last five games. Their most recent result was a commanding 6-0 win over El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also beat Honduras 3-2 and Martinique 2-1 in recent outings. Their only defeats in that five-match run came against Bolivia and Guatemala in World Cup qualification. Across those five matches, Suriname have scored 12 goals.

Guatemala's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have lost four of their last five matches, with their sole win a 6-0 Nations League victory over El Salvador. Their other results include a 3-2 loss to Jamaica and a 3-0 defeat to Ecuador, and they have conceded heavily throughout that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Guatemala beat Suriname 3-1 in a World Cup qualification match. Before that, the two sides drew 1-1 when Suriname hosted Guatemala in October 2025, also in CONCACAF World Cup qualification. Across the two recorded meetings, Guatemala hold the edge with one win to Suriname's none, and one draw.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 2 Guatemala GTM 2 1 0 1 8 3 +5 3 W L 3 Honduras HON 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 W L 4 Jamaica JAM 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 L W 5 El Salvador SLV 2 1 0 1 3 7 -4 3 L W 6 Martinique MAR 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

Suriname lead Group A2 of the CONCACAF Nations League, with Guatemala in second place. That means the group's top two sides meet here, with the result likely to shape who controls the standings heading into the final rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Suriname vs Guatemala today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: