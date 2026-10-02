Belgium vs Türkiye Predictions: Redemption needed for both sides

Our betting expert shares his predictions for this match. After Türkiye’s heavy loss last time out, Belgium should capitalise and secure three points.

Best Predictions for Belgium vs Türkiye

BTTS - Yes @ -189 with BetMGM

Overs & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes @ -147 with BetMGM

Three-way handicap - Tie with a -1 handicap against Belgium @ +300 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

Both sides can find the net in Brussels

The hosts' failure to score against France was especially disappointing because they created chances. Poor finishing was to blame. Just two of Belgium’s 12 shots went on target, compared to seven shots on target for Les Bleus. Kevin De Bruyne took the most shots for Belgium but only one of his three efforts was on target.

Before the clash with France, Belgium scored 10 goals in their previous four matches, averaging 2.5 goals per game. During that run, they put four past USA at the World Cup. They also scored five times against New Zealand. The problem for the hosts is inconsistency.

Türkiye’s recent three matches have produced four goals, including three against the USA at the World Cup. They have also seen both teams score in two of their last three outings. Belgium have had a similar trend, with four of their last six games producing goals at both ends.

The head-to-head record strengthens the case for BTTS, with seven of the nine meetings seeing both teams score. With goals at both ends a recurring theme for both sides, BTTS looks like the natural angle here.

Belgium vs Türkiye Bet 1: BTTS - Yes @ -189 with BetMGM

History suggests another high-scoring encounter

The goal count is likely to rise above the two-goal line in this one. Four of Belgium’s last six matches finished with over 2.5 goals. Van Bommel’s troops have conceded in five of their last six matches, with seven goals shipped during that run.

In the Nations League, Türkiye are conceding an average of 2.5 goals per game. Across their recent five matches, the Crescent-Stars shipped 10 goals in total, highlighting their defensive vulnerability. Two of their last three matches saw the goal count rise above two, which is what we’re expecting on Friday.

The head-to-head record also supports the goals angle, with five of the nine meetings producing at least three goals.

Belgium vs Türkiye Bet 2: Overs & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes @ -147 with BetMGM

Hosts to edge past Türkiye

Belgium have suffered just two defeats in their last 21 games. One came against eventual world champions Spain, while the other was their recent defeat to France. Belgium are undefeated in their last six home matches, recording five wins and a draw in that run.

Türkiye are in slight trouble, having lost four of their last five matches. Vincenzo’s men are at risk of suffering a third straight defeat in this competition. The previous nine head-to-heads have produced three wins for each side, with the other three ending in draws.

However, Belgium’s home advantage and slightly better form cannot be ignored. The Red Devils are therefore likely to win, but by no more than one goal. That opens the door for a creative handicap bet backing the draw by giving Belgium the one-goal handicap.

Belgium vs Türkiye Bet 3: Three-way handicap - Tie with a -1 handicap against Belgium @ +300 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Belgium 2-1 Türkiye

Belgium 2-1 Türkiye Goalscorers prediction: Belgium: Charles De Ketelaere, Mika Godts - Türkiye: Baris Yilmaz

Belgium’s Nations League campaign started with a bang. The Red Devils secured a 2-0 victory away in Italy. In their previous match, they returned home to face France, but things did not go their way. France won 1-0 in Brussels in a match that seemed like it was heading for a draw.

Belgium conceded with just two minutes of regulation time left. The late goal ended their unbeaten run ahead of their third Nations League game. With France facing Italy, Belgium have a chance to draw level with them on points.

Mark van Bommel replaced Rudi Garcia in the Belgian dugout after the latter could only guide them to a quarter-final exit at the World Cup. The former Royal Antwerp boss is getting his first taste of international management. He’ll be pleased with his team’s progress.

Türkiye endured a difficult start to Nations League A, losing their opening two matches. Their defeat to France was a narrow one, with Türkiye remaining competitive despite conceding in the second half. However, their 4-1 loss to Italy raised some questions about their ability to compete in this division. Vincenzo will hope his men can redeem themselves with a stronger away performance and finally put some points on the board.

Probable lineups for Belgium vs Türkiye

Belgium expected lineup: Lammens, Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper, Lavia, Tielemans, Moreira, De Bruyne, Godts, De Ketelaere

Türkiye expected lineup: Bayindir, Celik, Demiral, Kabak, Aydin, Kokcu, Ozcan, Elmali, Guler, Uzun, Yilmaz