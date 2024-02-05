How kids can catch coverage of the NFL showpiece fixture with an animated under the sea twist

The Super Bowl LVIII is set to deliver another blockbuster finale to a fantastic NFL season, with defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs set to face the San Francisco 49ers live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Football fans worldwide will be tuning in to see whether the Patrick Mahomes-led side can make it to back-to-back triumphs after last season's crown or if their rivals can claim a measure of revenge for Super Bowl LIV in Las Vegas.

For supporters settling down to watch with younger families, however, the action may need some extra entertainment - and Nickelodeon has got them covered with Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom. An alternative simulcast of the game will see commentary and analysis offered by the cast of the popular children's show Spongebob Squarepants, complete with funny graphics and bonus interactions, with kids ready to see their real-life heroes rub shoulders with their favorite characters, too.

The broadcast looks set to offer an entertaining way to catch all the big game's action, but how can you watch Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom? GOAL takes you through your options for catching all the action from the pineapple under the sea.

When will Super Bowl LVIII take place?

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, February 11, live from Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kick-off is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. EST, with the halftime entertainment show set to be performed by Usher and the national anthem by Reba McEntire.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom

In the United States, coverage of Super Bowl LVIII will be shown on free-to-air through CBS and streamed by the channel's affiliated platform Paramount+.

However, the Live From Bikini Bottom broadcast will exclusively come through Nickelodeon, CBS's pay-television cable sister channel for youth programming.

Where to stream Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom

With Nickelodeon not operating its adjunct streaming service, the channel's vast collection of library material and programming can generally be found at Paramount+.

This does not look to be the case for Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom, which will air exclusively on the channel. As such, the match will instead be carried there by several other streaming providers and their packages.

Fubo is the best place to catch the Spongebob 2024 Super Bowl, complete with CBS as standard, Fubo also offers a vast number of other sporting networks among its roster of channels, allowing fans to kick back and enjoy all the action from their favorite games all year long. Fans just looking to watch the 2024 Super Bowl can benefit from the Fubo free trial.

FAQs

Which channel will show Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom?

Nickelodeon will show Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom, with the channel the exclusive home of the simulcast coverage featuring Spongebob Squarepants and friends.

What time will coverage start for Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom?

There is no confirmed time for pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom, though it is unlikely to cut into standard programming on Nickelodeon, unlike the main feed on CBS and Paramount+.

Last year, at Super Bowl LVII, broadcaster Fox began their coverage five-and-a-half hours before kick-off, suggesting that this year's broadcast may start at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Who will perform the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?

The NFL Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show will be headlined by popular R&B singer Usher, who will be looking to deliver a memorable performance when he takes the stage in Las Vegas.

Last year, pop star Rihanna headlined the event, while other previous acts to land the prestigious spot include The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, U2, and Bruce Springsteen.