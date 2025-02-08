How to watch today's Sunderland vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will take on Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland are fourth in the standings and are unbeaten in their last four matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 win which included an 87th-minute own-goal winner.

Watford, who are 12th in the standings, will need a strong performance to go back home with even a point. They will be desperate to avoid what could very well be a fourth straight defeat.

How to watch Sunderland vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Watford kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Sunderland team news

Ian Poveda seems to have overcome his injury troubles and gained valuable playing time on Monday night. Alan Browne and Jenson Seelt are also making progress in their recoveries and could be in contention for a place on the bench this weekend.

Tommy Watson came close to departing on transfer deadline day but is expected to return to training soon. The match against Watford will come too soon for him, as well as for Romaine Mundle.

Watford team news

Festy Ebosele has left for Turkey in the winter transfer window. That might be the only change the head coach will have to deal with as Watford prepare to take on Sunderland with a strong squad.

