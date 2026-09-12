Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Sunderland vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta's side looking to build on a strong start to the season.

Sunderland sit 12th in the table under Regis Le Bris, a manager who has steadily built belief on Wearside since earning promotion. Their recent form has been mixed, but a home crowd at the Stadium of Light gives them a genuine platform to cause problems.

Arsenal arrive in excellent shape. The Gunners beat Napoli 1-0 in their Champions League opener, with Declan Rice singling out Kevin De Bruyne as the standout threat in a hard-fought win in Italy. That result extended a run of form that has seen Arsenal win four of their last five across all competitions.

Arteta has spoken about the mental conditioning he demands from his squad, revealing he deliberately disrupted pre-season routines to prepare players for unexpected adversity — a philosophy that appears to be paying off. Arsenal are second in the Premier League and show no signs of easing up.

The manager is also closing in on a record new contract at the club, a signal of the long-term ambition behind Arsenal's project. There is, however, at least one notable absence to manage, with William Saliba ruled out through injury.

Sunderland will look to their own organisation and home support to compete. With Granit Xhaka pulling the strings in midfield, they are not without quality in the middle of the park.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is without Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle through injury, with no suspensions reported. His projected XI includes Robin Roefs in goal, a back line of Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Reinildo, and Kevin Danso, with Granit Xhaka, Enzo Le Fee, and Noah Sadiki in midfield, and Nilson Angulo, Thomas Meunier, and Brian Brobbey leading the attack.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta names a strong projected XI featuring David Raya, Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christos Tzolis, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz. William Saliba misses out through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sunderland have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, following a 1-0 win over Fulham. They also fell to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town during that run, scoring five goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Arsenal have won four of their last five, with their sole dropped result coming in the Community Shield. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Champions League win at Napoli, and they also beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League. The Gunners scored seven goals and conceded one across those five matches, keeping multiple clean sheets in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League in February 2026, when Arsenal won 3-0 at the Emirates. Before that, Sunderland held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost none, scoring 14 goals to Sunderland's four.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit second while Sunderland are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: