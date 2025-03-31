Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the latest edition of wrestling's most popular pay-per-view event

Las Vegas is set to take center stage as the host city for WWE’s grandest spectacle, WrestleMania 41.

Dubbed the "Super Bowl of sports entertainment" and the "showcase of the immortals," WWE's marquee event will once again unfold over two electrifying nights, with anticipation already running high.

Several blockbuster matchups have been locked in for the Premium Live Event, including Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Undisputed Championship against John Cena, who is set to bow out from in-ring competition after this year. Meanwhile, 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

With the company's biggest names set to be part of the spectacle, fans can expect more high-stakes battles, shocking twists, and jaw-dropping moments. And as always, WrestleMania wouldn't be complete without surprise returns, legendary cameos, and A-list celebrity appearances, keeping the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats.

Below, GOAL provides all the details on where you can catch WWE WrestleMania 41, including how to livestream and watch the event.

When is WrestleMania 41?

Date: Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium, the home of NFL outfit Las Vegas Raiders, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The running times for the event are yet to be finalized, but it is expected that the fight card will begin at 7:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm CT on both nights.

How to watch and livestream WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Viewers in the United States can watch and livestream WWE WrestleMania 40 through the promotion's exclusive home of premium events, NBC's Peacock streaming service.

With complete undercard coverage and other sports and entertainment coverage throughout the year, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock.

Peacock provides two subscription options: the ad-supported Premium plan at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually, and the largely ad-free Premium Plus tier for $13.99 monthly or $139.99 per year.

WrestleMania 41 - Night 2 Fight Card

Match Type Competitors Championship (If Applicable) WWE Undisputed Championship Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena WWE Undisputed Championship World Heavyweight Championship Gunther vs. Jey Uso World Heavyweight Championship WWE Women’s Championship Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair WWE Women's Championship Women’s World Championship Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Non-title Singles Match Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Non-title

Scheduling for each night and match order will be announced in due course.

Card subject to change.

FAQs

Where will WWE WrestleMania 41 take place?

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Home to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, the University of Nevada and Las Vegas Rebels college football team, it opened in August 2020 and holds a capacity of 65,000 (expandable to 71,835).

How many WWE WrestleMania events have taken place?

There have been 40 prior editions of WWE WrestleMania, with the 2025 iteration marking a milestone with its 41st incarnation. Since it first premiered in 1985, it has been held yearly, forming the flagship event of WWE's premium roster.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when several scheduled events were forced to halt, the promotion held WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors, effectively cementing its expansion to a two-day event.

Has WWE WrestleMania been to Las Vegas before?

WWE WrestleMania has been to Las Vegas before, with WWE WrestleMania 41 marking the second time the city has hosted the flagship event and the first time since WrestleMania IX, which was held at Caesars Palace in 1993.

When will the next WWE pay-per-view event take place?

The next WWE pay-per-view event is Saturday Night's Main Event, which will take place at Yeungling Center in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, May 24.

When will WrestleMania 42 take place?

WrestleMania 42, also branded as WrestleMania New Orleans, is set to be WWE's marquee event in 2026. The two-night spectacle is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This will mark the third time WrestleMania lands at this iconic venue, following WrestleMania XXX in 2014 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018, both of which took place when the stadium was still called the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.